(AP) Face mask mandates adopted in some Oklahoma communities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 seem to be working, according to a newspaper report.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows cities with mask mandates nearly cut in half their average number of new COVID-19 infections after three weeks, The Oklahoman reported Sunday.
In Oklahoma, 17 localities have adopted mask ordinances, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
On July 20, the rolling average of new COVID-19 virus cases in cities with mask ordinances was 457. By Aug. 12, that number had dropped 47% to 233, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Areas without mask ordinances also saw a 28% drop in new coronavirus cases during the same time period. That drop was likely due, in part, to some residents wearing face masks even where they aren’t required, the newspaper reported.
“They’re absolutely working,” State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks said of mask mandates.
Dr. David Kendrick, with the University of Oklahoma’s School of Community Medicine, said he’s also seeing indications that local mask mandates are reducing the percentage of COVID-19 virus tests that are positive.
Kendrick, who is also the CEO of Oklahoma’s nonprofit health information exchange MyHealth Access Network, looked at six cities, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, that have adopted mask ordinances.
In the first seven days after a mask policy went into effect, the positivity rate dropped by 0.47%. After 14 days, the positivity rate dropped by 7.57% and by 21 days, it had decreased by 5.73%.
“Masks are an important component of our response as a society and a state, and I think they’re with us for a while,” Kendrick said.
