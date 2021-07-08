FILE - In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Springfield, Mo. One Missouri hospital official is telling anyone making disparaging remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine to “Shut up” as state officials ask for federal help dealing with a surge in cases that has some counties urging new precautions. Deep vaccine resistance has allowed the delta variant, first identified India, to take hold in the state, straining hospitals, particularly in the Springfield area.