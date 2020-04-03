Instead of walking into a hospital or clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are encouraging the public to use a virtual option that allows them to see their doctors for minor cases from the comforts of their own electronic devices.
Got a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer? That’s all you really need to use telemedicine, sometimes called telehealth or virtual visits. Those who don’t have access to the internet also have the option of a telephone visit.
Telemedicine technology provides a safe way for patients and health care providers to see each online rather than face-to-face visits for cases such as sinus infections, bronchitis, the flu, asthma, pinkeye or fevers. It’s also a way to safely check in with a doctor if you think you have symptoms of COVID-19.
“Virtual visits can be done for most types of nonprocedural care that you are used to receiving in your provider’s office,” Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic-Southwest Missouri and Kansas, said in an emailed statement. “Rashes, high blood pressure, cold symptoms and urinary symptoms are a few examples. ... Anyone who is ill enough that they would usually present (go to) to an emergency department for care should generally not use telehealth services.”
Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital in Joplin are recommending patients to use virtual services in an effort to curb the coronavirus spread and keep vulnerable populations safe. Even though telemedicine has been around for about four decades, it’s been recently growing in necessity around the globe because of the novel coronavirus.
Godfrey said Mercy offers three options for patients for telehealth services — telephone visit, an e-visit done through electronic communication, and a virtual visit with fully integrated audio and video.
“Everyone is trying to do their part to flatten the curve through social distancing,” she said in an email. “Telehealth allows for access to necessary care while continuing to follow social distancing.”
Skip Rollins, Freeman Health System chief information officer, said its telemedicine tool — Doxy.me — is solely internet-based and doesn’t require any software. It only takes 15 minutes for doctors to be trained on the service before they’re ready to go, he added.
“This is an interim solution driven by its capability to be deployed quickly and being very user friendly,” Rollins said in a statement. “We will have in excess of 200 patient encounters via the Doxy.me system this week alone. As we continue to roll out to more and more physicians, the number will grow. We have about 50 physicians on it now. And have some of their nurse practitioners as well.”
Beth Garrett, with Freeman Children’s Clinic in Joplin, said she hopes telemedicine not only lowers visits to walk-in clinics but also helps alleviate fears of people who may be worried about going to the doctor or putting other’s health at risk. This even allows some physicians to work from home.
“I feel like this is something that can help us through this pandemic time to help us with social isolation, but also, it could be used well past the time of COVID-19 for our patients to have better access to us,” she said. “Not everybody who has mild respiratory symptoms needs to be coming through the clinic doors.”
Patient experience
The Thurlo family members didn’t have to leave their apartment in Webb City to visit with Garrett on Tuesday, with both parties communicating through the webcams on their laptops. Patients call the office to schedule a televisit, like they normally would for appointments. They’re sent a link in a text message or email for the virtual visit in which they’re joined by their doctor.
Michelle Thurlo and her daughter, Destiny, 14, appeared in a box on Garrett’s computer screen after they checked in to a virtual waiting room. The process was fairly easy and lasted the same amount of time as a regular office visit. Garrett asked a series of questions about Destiny’s infected thumb, which was held up in front of the camera for Garrett to see.
“I think the redness is better,” said Garrett. “It’s coming toward the surface. That’s good. Any fever? How’s pain level?”
Destiny said her thumb hurts but the pain wasn’t as bad as it was initially and that she wasn’t experiencing any side effects from the antibiotics that she was prescribed. This was the family's second telemedicine visit. Destiny told the Globe she was comfortable with the telemedicine experience and that it certainly presented less of a chance for people to get sick.
“It actually works pretty well because they can still see everything,” she said.
For Destiny’s mother, Michelle, it’s very beneficial and a time saver for her busy schedule. Otherwise, she would’ve had to take off work for at least an hour for an in-person visit. She also said the virtual visits help ease her anxiety about leaving the house during a pandemic.
“I’ve worked (20 plus years) in health care, so I kind of know what to do, what not to do, but we’re just trying to stay as safe as we can,” said Michelle Thurlo. “When they offered this, it was perfect. It’s not a life-or-death situation, but I did know it was infected and something needed to be taken care of. And I didn’t really want to take the chance of going into the ER or anything like that and possibly get the flu or anything else.”
What does it cost?
Prices for telemedicine vary. But many insurance companies and other providers are temporarily waiving fees to push more people to use some virtual care.
“Any Mercy patient can receive telephone visits,” said Godfrey in an email. “E-visits and virtual visits are (available) to Mercy patients through our patient portal, MyMercy. Whether or not telehealth services are a covered benefit for patients is dependent on that individual’s plan and insurance carrier.”
The federal government last month said it will immediately expand telemedicine access to help people with Medicare, its coverage program for those 65 and older as well as younger patients who qualify because of a disability. And it urged states to expand the service to those enrolled in Medicaid, the government coverage program for people with low incomes.
Medicare coverage of telemedicine had been limited, largely to rural areas where patients had to go to specially designated sites for their visits. Many Medicare Advantage plans run by insurers also provide access to telemedicine.
Amanda Harrell, internal medicine physician at Freeman, said the number of patients using the service has increased since it was officially launched in their clinic last week, which in turn has decreased the number of in-person visits, potentially flattening the COVID-19 curve. She said patients do appreciate the option of telemedicine, especially in this type of emergency situation.
“I think there’s a need for it right now,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, the government released the restrictions on insurance reimbursements for telehealth, specifically, and so all over the nation, telehealth has grown exponentially over the past month. This is not just in primary care settings but with specialists as well.”
As far as any negatives, Harrell said there are some limitations to telehealth, like not being able to physically listen to someone’s lungs or perform a full exam, but the patient is well aware of this and is given recommendations on how to proceed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
