By John Hacker
Q: How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting Mercy Hospital in Carthage?
A: The pandemic has had a major impact on our hospital. The emergency department is seeing 150% of their normal census. So wait time, normally 10 minutes, has grown significantly. We have moved staff from one area to another to provide care to COVID outpatients.
But most importantly, our doctors and nurses and staff are taking on many extra shifts to provide the extra care that COVID patients require. They are exhausted but committed to caring for their patients.
Q: Where are the COVID-19 patients in Mercy Carthage coming from?
A: The vast majority of our patients are coming from right here in the Carthage area. Most are admitted from the emergency department. However, some are admitted after visiting their primary care provider.
Q: How many COVID-19 patients has Mercy Carthage treated?
A: I can’t give you an exact count because that would include people who were admitted to the hospital, people who were treated in our emergency department and sent home or sent elsewhere needing advanced care, and patients who were given infusions requested from throughout the area. The short answer is “hundreds.”
Q: How big a problem is COVID-19 in Carthage?
A: COVID-19 is a significant risk in Carthage and all of the Four-State Area. It is my opinion, as well as the opinion of many others, that in the not-too-distant future, there will be two groups of people: those who have been vaccinated and those who have contracted COVID-19.
Q: What is your message to the residents served by Mercy Carthage?
A: The delta variant is different. It’s faster, smarter and more dangerous. The age group it is attacking most aggressively is 20 to 60 years. Further, the longer it is allowed to spread, the greater the potential for another variant, then another, and so on. Consider the ramifications if the next variant repeats the delta variant’s path and reduces the target age by half. That means 10- to 30-year-olds in the same volume we are seeing now. The long-term effects to our nation would be devastating.
While imperfect, the sole hope we have to end the pandemic is the vaccine. The pandemic will not extinguish itself — that’s a promise.
