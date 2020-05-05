It seems impossible at times to find even a single positive among the ever-increasing negatives created by the COVID-19 pandemic, with death tolls still rising across the nation and around the world.
But they’re there, if one squints hard enough.
Dr. Robert Stauffer, a cardiologist for Freeman Health System, said during these uncertain times — with life on hold as families lie low inside homes — something wonderful has happened. Society has slowed significantly.
“I talked to an 85-year-old patient of mine who told me her and her husband … fell in love all over again, sitting at home,” Stauffer said, speaking about a positive that’s occurred during the pandemic crisis. “I thought that was pretty neat.”
A good takeaway from what’s happened over the last two months “is that we all need to slow down our lives a little bit and not take it for granted and not go so fast,” he said.
“I think we were all going too fast. Our children were going here ... husband and wife were going this way and that way, and I think during this pandemic that, while we’ve all had to slow down, in many ways a lot of us are happier. We’re not so stressed. We’re not running around, not having to pick up the kids here and take them there."
When stressed patients ask him how much is too much in a given day, Stauffer likes to use miles per hour to help illustrate his points.
“I saw as a society we were going 100 mph, and things were falling through the cracks,” Stauffer said. “Maybe, in reality, we all should be going 60 mph … and maybe we’ll learn through this that slowing down and listening to each other, and not being on our phones all the time and computers all the time,” are things to incorporate into the “new normal.”
Physicians like Stauffer have even seen a decrease in some significant illnesses at the hospital — “and it may be because we’re not having to go 110 mph; our blood pressure’s not shooting through the roof.” Staying at home or working from home might just be a “much healthier way for us to live, both mentally and physically.”
At area walking trails or parks, “you see families walking around together. Mom, dad, two kids, you see them on the bike trails, you see them at places outside, just by themselves,” he said. “And I think the emphasis on family and people and relationships, what those mean to us, is much more important.”
He quoted President George W. Bush, who made a video over the weekend, about Americans working together to overcome the pandemic.
“I think that’s a great message for all of us," he said. "If anything, this virus has been a great equalizer for people all over this world, to realize that we’re all equally vulnerable and we all depend on each other to get through this.
“We’re going to be OK,” Stauffer said. “And we’ll get through this and, in many ways, we’ll be stronger because of it.”
