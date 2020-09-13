LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Health Department on Friday announced that three students in Lamar have tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attends Lamar High School and last attended classes on Wednesday, health officials said. The other two students attend Lamar Middle School and last attended classes on Tuesday.
All three students were asymptomatic while at school, the health department said. Officials are working with the school district to identify close contacts, who will be contacted and advised on how to proceed.
The students are quarantined and being monitored by the health department.
Health officials in Barton County previously said that a staff member at Lamar West Elementary and Lamar Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
