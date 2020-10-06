Trial in Joplin capital murder case pushed back a year

Circuit Judge David Mouton has reset the capital murder trial of Stephen Thompson for September 2021 out of concerns with conducting such a trial in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thompson, 59, of Joplin, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 10, 2015, shotgun slaying of Carissa Gerard, 38, and the wounding of his estranged wife, Kristina Thompson, 43.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office is seeking the death penalty in the case. Jury selection was scheduled to begin this week, with those chosen to hear the case to be sequestered during an anticipated additional two weeks of testimony and trial argument.
Thompson's attorneys filed a motion in June pointing out a number of difficulties in conducting a fair and safe trial under the circumstances, and Mouton sustained the motion, postponing the trial indefinitely pending a hearing on Tuesday. The judge set a new date at that hearing for the start of the trial on Sept. 13 of next year.
The capital murder trial has been postponed twice now. A continuance was granted the defense less than a month before a September 2019 trial date when last-minute information surfaced that the defendant's Oklahoma prison records, which previously had been reported to have been lost, had been located.
The defense filed a motion in August seeking to have an amended information filed by the state in June 2019 stricken. The information was filed to support the state's claim that Thompson is a prior and persistent offender and referred to convictions obtained in the 1980s in Oklahoma.
The defense claims the two convictions for uttering a forged instrument referred to in the information should be void for lack of jurisdiction because Thompson's mother was a full-blooded Cherokee Indian, making him at least a half-blooded member and registered citizen of the Cherokee Nation. As such, the state of Oklahoma, lacked jurisdiction to prosecute him in Tulsa County, and he therefore has no valid criminal convictions there, the defense motion contends.
Thompson and his wife were separated five years ago when he allegedly went to the house where she was living with Gerard on West 26th Place in Joplin and fatally shot Gerard with a 12-gauge shotgun. The state maintains that he then turned the weapon on Kristina Thompson, shooting her multiple times as she fled out the back of the residence.
She survived the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.