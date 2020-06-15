CARTHAGE, Mo. — Summer classes at Columbian Elementary School are canceled today and Tuesday after two students enrolled there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a social media statement from Superintendent Mark Baker.
Baker said late Sunday that the Jasper County Health Department had notified the district of the positive tests. The exposure to COVID-19 appears to have occurred in the community and isn't related to school activities, he said.
"Although contact between the COVID-19-positive students and other students was extremely limited, I decided to cancel Columbian summer school Monday and Tuesday to perform extra cleaning," Baker said on social media. "The students and staff who had interaction with the two students have been contacted. Columbian summer school will resume Wednesday."
The Joplin School District also had announced late Friday that one of its summer school students had tested positive for COVID-19, and officials there said district facilities would be deep cleaned over the weekend.
