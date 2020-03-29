The Jasper County Health Department this morning said there are two additional positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the county.
One was a person who had contact with a previous positive case; the other is a person in their 70s who resides in northwest Jasper County.
The health department is investigating both cases, and will notify people who have been in contact with the patient.
The county department tracks only cases that are outside the city of Joplin, according to administrator Tony Moehr.
That brings the number of total cases in Jasper County to five. One patient previously was reported not by Jasper County but by the city of Joplin as a Joplin resident on the Jasper County side of the city, Moehr said.
Newton County as of Saturday night had reported four positive cases from its testing.
