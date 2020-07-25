Two more Jasper County residents have died because of COVID-19, according to a statement from the Jasper County Health Department released Saturday. That brings the number of deaths in the county, outside of Joplin city limits, to six.
Both were women, one in her 60s and the other in her 50s, and both had been hospitalized. No other details were released Saturday.
All deaths within the Joplin city limits are reported by the Joplin Health Department, while deaths in Jasper and Newton County outside city limits are reported by their respective health departments. There have been 15 deaths in the city limits of Joplin, and four in Newton County, bringing the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 25 for the entire two-county Joplin Metropolitan Area.
