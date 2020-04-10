Joplin has reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total within city limits to five.
The Joplin Health Department said both cases are adults, and are not related to travel. The fifth case is a contact of a person who had previously tested positive, the city said in a statement.
No other information about the individuals was to be released in order to protect the patients right to privacy, according to the statement.
"The additional case where no travel was involved does indicate that there is a community spread occurring within Joplin and the metro area,” said Dan Pekarek, city health director. "This should serve as a strong reminder that we should all be staying at home as much as possible. When going out for essential functions, especially in areas where it is hard to maintain proper social distancing, we should assume there is the possibility of coming into contact with an individual that carries the virus.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.
The health director said people who believe they are having symptoms should call a health provider such as a doctor, clinic or hospital to get instructions on what to do.
Residents also may call the COVID-19 Call Center to report their symptoms and be referred for a test if needed.
The number for the call center is 417-347-6444.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will only become mildly ill. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care, according to the health department.
