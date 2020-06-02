Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Joplin.
Both cases involve adults who live on the Jasper County side of Joplin.
One case is a contact of a person who had previously tested positive for the virus, according to the Joplin Health Department. The other case appears to be from local transmission of the virus; that person has not recently traveled, the health department reported.
No other identifying information is provided by the health department.
These two cases bring Joplin's total count to 14 positive cases.
Staff at the Joplin Health Department are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the two new cases who could have been exposed. Health officials will provide guidance and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Individuals experiencing symptoms should contact their medical provider before traveling to their office.
A drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, is a possible testing site for people with symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the site. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
