NOEL, Mo. — Tyson Foods has begun conducting widespread COVID-19 testing among workers at its poultry plant in Noel.
The announcement was made Friday, the same day the company released results of testing throughout its operations in Northwest Arkansas.
"We are currently working closely with Matrix Medical and local health officials to conduct large-scale COVID-19 testing of team members at our Noel plant," the company said in a statement. "We will disclose verified test results to health and government officials, team members and other stakeholders once complete data is available as part of our efforts to help communities where we operate better understand the coronavirus and the protective measures that can be taken to prevent its spread."
The announcement also came on the day that the McDonald County Health Department announced 34 new cases, bringing the total to 226, all of them in the southwest corner of the county, where two poultry plants are located. Besides Noel, Simmons Poultry has a plant in Southwest City.
In its statement, Tyson also said, "We have not conducted large-scale testing at our Monett facility, as we are prioritizing plants in communities with a higher prevalence of COVID-19. As of this week, we are aware of one team member at that facility who has tested positive for the virus. We will continue to monitor the situation in close collaboration with local and state health officials and regularly share information as appropriate."
As of Thursday, the Lawrence County Health Department reported a total of 10 cases — three that it said were active, and seven that it said were resolved. Seven cases had previously been in an unidentified nursing home.
Many beef, pork and poultry processing plants around the country operated by Tyson and other meat processing companies have been hit hard by COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, Tyson announced results of testing for COVID-19 at its locations throughout Benton and Washington counties in Northwest Arkansas.
Of the 3,748 team members who were tested onsite, the company said that 481, or 13%, tested positive, and of those, 455 or nearly 95%, were asymptomatic. Tyson also said an additional 212 positive cases were reported among employees identified by the local health departments or when seeking care through their own health care providers.
That means that of 3,960 employees who were tested one way or another, 693, or nearly 18%, were positive.
"Tyson has put in place a host of protective steps in collaboration with local health and government officials that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19 at its facilities," the company said in its statement.
Protective measures include symptom screenings for all team members before every shift, providing mandatory protective face masks to all team members, as well as a range of social distancing measures, including physical barriers between workstations and in breakrooms. In addition, Tyson said it has implemented social distancing monitors at each processing plant to ensure team members are maintaining safe distances. Tyson is also working with team members to provide training and education in several languages on how best to follow CDC guidelines both at work and home.
Simmons said in a statement Friday that it has taken similar steps for its employees, but no information was provided about testing.
“The results across our Northwest Arkansas facilities, and the country more broadly, reflect how much is still unknown about this virus, which is why Tyson is committed to providing information to our local health officials and enhanced education to our team members,” Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson, said in a statement. “Through our inclusive approach to large-scale testing, we are finding that a very high level of team members who test positive do not show symptoms. Identifying asymptomatic cases helps the community, since other testing is often limited to people who feel unwell.”
In recent weeks, Tyson also reported:
• Of the 1,102 team members who work at its poultry plant in Springdale and were tested onsite June 4-6, 199 tested positive, only one of whom showed symptoms. This is in addition to 48 positive cases identified by the health department or health care providers.
• At its Center, Texas, poultry operation, the company's onsite testing of 1,212 team members May 27-29 identified 17 positive cases, none of whom showed symptoms. That was in addition to 94 positive cases identified since March among team members tested by health care officials.
• At its Temperanceville, Virginia, poultry plant, of the 1,282 team members and contractors who work there and were tested, 257 tested positive, the majority of whom did not show any symptoms. The includes 79 workers who were tested by health officials May 5-7.
