U.S. Cellular has donated $325,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs' COVID-19 Relief Fund, an amount that will be distributed among more than 50 clubs in the company's service regions and includes $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
“Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities,” said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for U.S. Cellular, in a statement. “As local club leaders are doing whatever it takes to care for our youth, we want to do our part to ensure that they have the resources to provide these critical services while staying safe and healthy.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs' COVID-19 Relief Fund provides immediate and near-term relief efforts, including:
• Distributing food, bottled water and other necessary supplies.
• Operating for longer hours to provide child care for families of essential workers and first responders.
• Offering virtual learning and programming to keep children and teens engaged and on track academically.
• Helping children through the crisis.
"We stand together with U.S. Cellular as we continue to provide support to our local Boys & Girls Clubs and their communities, especially our youth who are trying to navigate during this difficult time," said Julie Teer, chief development and public affairs officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, in a statement.
For the Joplin club, the donation will go toward its academic success program, said Rhonda Gorham, executive director. During the pandemic, club staff have been posting three to four videos per day on social media for their children to watch for educational support, fitness tips, easy food recipes and home science experiments.
"In general, we're an after-school and summer program, and this year, we're going to need funds more than ever," Gorham said. "We appreciate the support of all of our donors; it's very helpful in times like these."
Pending any changes in the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, the club hopes to open its summer session on June 1, she said.
Past donations
U.S. Cellular has donated $5 million over the past five years to provide STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) educational opportunities to Boys & Girls Club youths at more than 50 clubs across the country. This amount includes $60,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri and a total of $300,000 to clubs across Missouri since 2015.
