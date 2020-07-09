Unemployment for the Joplin metropolitan area fell in May after rising to its highest level in more than 30 years because of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
In May, 9.2% of Joplin's workforce was unemployed, compared with 10.6% in April and 3.5% in March.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer.
Joplin's unemployment rate in April marked at least a 30-year high, according to the information center. Records of that database go back only to 1990.
The previous high for Joplin in the last 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
Unemployment has been between 2.7% and 3.5% during the past two years for the Joplin area. In fact, the 2.7% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the summer and fall of 2018 was a record low, meaning Joplin has gone from record low to record high unemployment in less than two years.
Missouri's unemployment rate in May was 10.1%, down from 10.2% in April but still up sharply from 3.9% in March. Nationwide unemployment in May was 13.3%, down from 14.7% in April and up from 4.4% in March.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Tuesday that the number of available jobs nationwide rose sharply but remained far below pre-pandemic levels.
The figures, from the government's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, illustrate the whiplash the economy has experienced since the pandemic intensified in mid-March. Layoffs nationally soared in March to 11.5 million, roughly four times the peak during the 2008-2009 recession. They remained high in April, at 7.7 million, but in May they fell back to pre-pandemic levels of 1.8 million.
Hiring, meanwhile, plunged in April to 4 million, the lowest level since 2011, but jumped to 6.5 million in May. While that is the most hires on record dating back to 2000, it wasn't nearly enough to offset the roughly 19 million layoffs in March and April.
Employers also advertised 5.4 million jobs in May, about 10% higher than in April but still below pre-pandemic levels of about 7 million.
On Thursday, the Labor Department issued a report that showed more than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.
The persistently elevated level of layoffs is occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six — Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas — make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their reopenings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the number of applications for unemployment aid fell from 1.4 million in the previous week. The figure has now topped 1 million for 16 straight weeks. Before the pandemic, the record high for weekly unemployment applications was fewer than 700,000.
That suggests that some companies are continuing to rehire workers despite job cuts by other employers.
More recent data also indicate that spending on credit and debit cards issued by Bank of America fell in the week that ended June 27 compared with the previous week, the bank said. Restaurant visits have also leveled off nationally, including in states that haven’t begun to close down again, according to data from OpenTable, a reservations website.
“This suggests that renewed fears about the virus, rather than government restrictions, are driving the pullback in activity,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, a forecasting firm.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
