Despite predictions during the spring that unemployment nationwide could climb to levels not seen since the Great Depression, unemployment in Joplin will end in 2020 about where it began.
Meanwhile, the state has found that more than half of surveyed Missouri employers expect employment to remain comparable to this year, and between 33% and 42% expected growth.
"There is a lot of optimism in the report for employers," said Veronica Gielazauskas, assistant commissioner for performance and strategy for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. "We certainly hope that turns out to be the case in the coming year."
The November unemployment rate for the Joplin metropolitan area, which encompasses Jasper and Newton counties, is reported at 4.1%, according to the latest figures released by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
That's down slightly from the 4.2% reported in September and October.
According to MERIC, 3,406 people were unemployed in the two-county area in November.
The pandemic that arrived in the area in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, caused unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the metro area has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
In November, the unemployment rate was 3.2% in Columbia and Jefferson City — the lowest in the state — and 3.7% in Springfield; St. Louis and Kansas City each reported 4.9%.
For Missouri, the unemployment rate in November was reported at 4.4%, compared to 3.5% in February and 3.9% in March. Missouri's unemployment rate hit a peak of 10.2% in April.
Nationally, the rate is still double that of last spring, at 6.7% in November, compared to 3.5% last February; the peak was 14.7% in April.
Just before Christmas, the U.S. government also reported that the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell by 89,000 to a still-elevated 803,000. Before the virus struck, applications typically numbered around 225,000 a week.
There were predictions last spring from leading economists, including the chairman of the Federal Reserve, that peak unemployment nationwide could push as high as 20% to 25% — levels comparable to the Great Depression.
State survey
MERIC also released a new statewide employer survey this week. Responses came from Missouri companies with five or more employees — 400 employers in metro areas and 290 from nonmetro areas of the state. The survey was taken in the third quarter of 2020.
Approximately 58% of employers said the pandemic was the main driver for significant increases or decreases in employment, and 56% of employers expect staffing levels to remain the same in 2021.
The report also found that "metro employers were slightly more hopeful than nonmetro in expanding employment over the next 12 months (42% metro vs. 33% nonmetro). While metro employers were more optimistic of increasing employment, nonmetro were more likely to say they expect employment levels to remain unchanged (61% nonmetro vs. 53% metro)."
Gielazauskas said: "We don't want to forget about the Missourians who have not fared as well during the pandemic, but we also want to consider there is a lot of light ahead."
The survey found that 1 in 4 respondents said COVID-19 was a barrier to expanding employment, but a shortage of workers with knowledge and skills continues to be the largest barrier to expansion.
