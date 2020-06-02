Anyone entering a CoxHealth facility beginning today will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
The requirement will be applied to both visitors and patients. Exceptions to this rule include children seeking care who are younger than 2, and individuals with preexisting conditions that make breathing difficult.
CoxHealth officials said in a statement that they believe the requirement “is important to keeping patients and employees safe, and helps limit the local spread of COVID-19.”
CoxHealth operates hospitals in Lamar and Monett as well as Springfield and Branson.
