COVID-19 vaccine clinics offered next week by the Jasper County Health Department will be open to residents who are newly eligible for the shots as part of Phase 1B, Tier 3.
Tier 3, which will be activated in Missouri on Monday, includes teachers and staff at K-12 schools, child care workers, elected officials and workers in the communications, energy, food production, IT, transportation and wastewater sectors.
Individuals in current tiers will remain eligible for a vaccine. Those include health care workers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, individuals 65 and older, and adults with certain preexisting conditions.
Vaccine clinics will be offered at the Jasper County Health Department office, 105 Lincoln St. in Carthage, on Monday and Thursday of next week. Call 417-358-3111 for an appointment and register on the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator prior to scheduling, if possible.
