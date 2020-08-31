American Airlines has started the process to apply for an Essential Air Service subsidy to provide Joplin flights, according to the manager of the Joplin Regional Airport.
A letter sent by the airline to the U.S. Department of Transportation is the first step in the process of applying for EAS assistance to maintain the flights.
"That's what you have to file to get the process started," Airport Manager Steve Stockam said.
American Airlines on Friday gave a required 90-day notice to discontinue service as of Dec. 1, or earlier if permitted by the department, saying Joplin's service is not financially feasible because of the downturn in the industry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stockam had said on Friday that American Airlines had intended to temporarily suspend flights in some cities in October but not Joplin flights.
On Monday, he said that the EAS letter was filed Friday after business hours and DOT officials received it Monday morning.
Stockam said he could not speak for the Transportation Department, but it has been the practice of the agency to issue a hold order to retain airline service while the agency goes through the EAS process. That would entail taking bids for service and then choosing an airline to provide service and establishing the amount of the subsidy to be paid for that service.
"I don't know what DOT is going to say, but I would be surprised if they didn't follow their normal process," Stockam said. "The biggest thing I am trying to convey is that (the letter) doesn't necessarily mean that the service will be terminated. This is just a start of the process."
American told the department in its letter that it has lost $2.2 million on Joplin flights since the pandemic-induced state of emergency was declared in the spring.
Regarding the EAS application, "in my eyes, this is a win for Joplin," Stockam said. "If you realize you've got every airline in the world out there trying to shore up their money and you can get money to go fly, why wouldn't you do that? It gives the airline and the community 24 months of service and gives us a safety net to fly."
Stockam said some communities could see service discontinued because they do not have the EAS designation to fall back on. "We're still fortunate to have that," he said.
Airline service here first became subsidized in 2004 when service was being provided by another American Airlines subsidiary, TransStates Airlines/American Connection. That service was lost in a reorganization of the airline and its hub connections.
Later, Joplin had a series of small airlines that either went out of business or did not offer flights that Joplin travelers needed.
At the time, Joplin hired an airline consultant and lobbied hard to get American Airlines service with a Dallas hub. In 2011, the Transportation Department awarded an EAS subsidy to American Airlines to do that.
Passenger counts improved so much then that the EAS subsidy of nearly $2.8 million in 2011 and 2012 was reduced to slightly more than $342,000 when the two-year contract was rebid in 2013. In subsequent years, the subsidy ranged from $395,899 to $839,513.
There was no subsidy the last two years.
Joplin had won expansion of its service to include Chicago flights last year, paying a $600,000 revenue guarantee to help secure that route, but the flights were canceled earlier this year when the national state of emergency was declared because of the pandemic.
