Missouri on Thursday reported 3,539 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 77 deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 3,327 cases and 58 deaths that were reported Wednesday.
New cases were reported by Jasper and Newton counties, as well as the city of Joplin:
• The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday announced its 11th and 12th cases of coronavirus.
One patient was identified as a person in his or her 30s who lives in the Carthage area. The other was identified as a person in his or her 20s who lives in the Joplin area outside the city limits. Health department staff said they are separate work-related exposures.
• The Newton County Health Department announced a new case Thursday. The patient, a resident of south Joplin, has been in self-isolation since becoming ill, according to a news release.
The patient's case is not travel-related; they had no contact with a known case, according to the release. This marks Newton County's seventh case.
• The Joplin Health Department announced a new positive case Thursday in a news release, but no information about the patient was given.
The health departments are working to determine any close contacts of the individuals who were possibly exposed.
