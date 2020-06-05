Ozark Center officials on Friday announced they were temporarily closing their autism center after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism, located at 2808 S. Picher Ave., will remain closed for at least two weeks, and staff members have been quarantined, said Dr. Dennis Estep, chief medical officer with Freeman Health System.
The staff members had contact with a small number of the center's clients, Estep said.
"It was limited contact with a couple of different clients," he said.
Opened in 2007, the center offers services to children with autism spectrum disorders, including application of applied behavioral analysis, a common practice for treatment. The Leffen Center is part of Ozark Center, which is the behavioral health arm of Freeman.
Closed in the immediate aftermath of March's stay-at-home order, the center was in the process of getting back up to full speed, expanding its operation and services in stages, Estep said.
About three or four clients were using center services during the week of May 24, and 10 to 12 during this week, Estep said.
The normal capacity of the center is about 150 clients a week. The center moved into its current home in 2015. That year, the Globe reported that the center served 35 to 40 people a day.
The first employee who tested positive caught the disease after visiting an out-of-town relative who tested positive, Estep said. That employee transmitted it to a second employee, whose positive test was reported Friday. The Leffen Center has a staff of about 75, but not all of them were reporting for work over the past two weeks, Estep said.
Only one of the two employees had regular contact with clients, said Lisa Olliges, spokesperson for Freeman.
The center will remain closed for sanitization, social distancing and self-isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Estep said. Staff members are being contacted daily by the hospital to check for the development of symptoms, while the Joplin Health Department is staying in contact the affected clients, he said. said.
