PITTSBURG, Kan. — Of 746 students who were tested for COVID-19 at Pittsburg State University in the past week, 11 tested positive, the university announced Monday.
The students were tested because they planned to live in university housing this fall. Part of the testing was done on early arrivals coming for band camp, athletics, sorority rush and other activities last week. The majority of testing was done Friday through Sunday as part of the move-in process, university officials said.
The tests, conducted via saliva samples, were sent to a lab in Parsons for 24-hour results, according to Taylor Panczer, PSU's COVID-19 case manager.
The 11 students have either returned home temporarily or are being quarantined off campus, said Andra Stefanoni, PSU’s director of media relations. Panczer — working closely with Dr. Timothy Stebbins and Dr. Linda Bean of the Crawford County Health Department — is overseeing those alternative housing arrangements.
“Part of her job is to check in with those (students) who are in isolation to see how they’re doing, whether they’re showing signs or symptoms, and whether they need medical care,” Stefanoni said.
The students must remain in their living quarters off campus for the recommended duration of quarantine, which is 14 days.
In addition to the 11 who tested positive, nine were deemed “close contacts,” and 11 are pending results, Panczer said. The university still is awaiting test results on some samples collected Sunday.
With the positive cases reported, school administrators and health officials both will be closely monitoring three categories, or "lanes," as President Steve Scott calls them, which will determine what changes, if any, may need to be made to operations during the fall semester.
Those categories are:
• If Crawford County is under a current directive from either a state official or county health official.
• The number of infections recorded in the county, if those numbers are rising or declining, how many patients are in local hospitals and what the hospital’s capacities are.
• What other universities or colleges are doing.
“Each Wednesday, they’ll look at metrics related to those three categories to consider in their decision making,” Stefanoni said. “There will not be a specific number of cases they look at when it comes to changing plans — it will be more of a holistic approach.”
PSU previously said that the fall semester would offer classes in a variety of formats, including in person, online or a hybrid of the two. Masks are required to be worn while on campus, and the university has developed a cleaning routine to sanitize oft-used spaces.
The university also has moved the fall break from October to Nov. 23-24, and classes will go fully online from Nov. 27 to Dec. 11. Commencement will be held Nov. 20-21.
