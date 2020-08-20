American Airlines will suspend Joplin flights to Dallas-Fort Worth this fall for nearly a month.
"It is a temporary suspension; it is not a termination," said Steve Stockam, airport manager for Joplin Regional Airport.
The airline, which is also suspending flights to 14 other cities from Oct. 7 to Nov. 3, blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.
“This is the first step as American continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks,” the airline said in a statement Thursday. "The airline will continue to reassess plans for these and other markets as an extension of the Payroll Support Program remains under deliberation. The full, updated October schedule will be released Aug. 29, and American anticipates releasing its updated November schedule by late September."
American Airlines suspended indefinitely the two Chicago flights at Joplin Regional Airport in April, although the flights had been growing every month and had hit records in January and February, before the pandemic arrived in the United States.
American continued to offer service to Dallas, but the number of flights fluctuated, dropping from three to a low of one per day in May and June, before returning to three again. Currently, there are two flights per day.
"The two are bigger airplanes, which actually means we have more seats available than when we had three flights," Stockam said.
He said the Joplin Regional Airport depends heavily on business travelers, rather than leisure travelers, adding: "Business travel is almost nonexistent (right now). We have actually hung our hat on being a strong business market."
He said other airlines such as United, Delta and Southwest are taking similar steps.
"It's staggering to try to comprehend the money losses going on in the industry right now," Stockam said.
Other impacted markets
American said it also will drop flights to Sioux City, Iowa; New Haven, Connecticut; Springfield, Illinois; Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
A massive pandemic relief measure approved in March set aside up to $50 billion in cash and low-interest loans for the nation's passenger airlines. American was the largest recipient — $10.7 billion if a pending loan wins final approval from the U.S. Treasury Department.
In return for taxpayer dollars, airlines were barred from furloughing workers and were required, in most cases, to continue serving destinations they had before the pandemic. Both of those conditions expire Sept. 30.
Passenger airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for an additional $25 billion to keep paying workers and avoid furloughs through next March. Cargo airlines and contractors would get $7 billion.
The push by airlines and labor has received significant support in Washington. A majority of the Democratic-controlled House endorsed the additional money, so did 16 Senate Republicans. President Donald Trump spoke favorably about helping the airlines when asked about the proposal.
Without more federal money, airlines may lay off or furlough tens of thousands of workers as early as Oct. 1. American has warned 25,000 workers they could lose their jobs. United Airlines has sent notices covering 36,000 employees. The final number of cuts will depend on how many employees take offers of buyouts, early retirement or long-term leave.
The requirement to preserve most routes that airlines flew before the pandemic has been unpopular with airlines because many of them carry few passengers. The Transportation Department agreed to let airlines drop a few cities if other carriers continued flying there, but many other requests were denied.
American Airlines lost more than $2 billion in its most recent quarter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.