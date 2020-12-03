Local health departments say they will adhere to new federal guidance that shortens the amount of time people possibly exposed to COVID-19 will be required to quarantine.
Until now, close contacts of COVID-19 cases have been asked to quarantine for 14 days from their exposure date. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in citing evidence around a lessened risk of being sick in the later days of the quarantine period, has reduced that time frame. For individuals not experiencing symptoms, quarantine now can be shortened to seven days after a negative COVID-19 test, or to 10 days without a test.
"Reducing the length of quarantine may make it easier for people to quarantine by reducing economic hardship if they cannot work during this time," the CDC said. "In addition, a shorter quarantine period can lessen stress on the public health system, especially when new infections are rapidly rising."
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 still will be required to isolate for 10 days following the start of symptoms, or for 10 days following the testing date if the individual is asymptomatic.
The Joplin Health Department will revise its protocols to conduct its quarantines according to the new guidance, officials said this week.
"We recognize the desire to return to normal activities; however, our top priority is protecting the public's health," Director Ryan Talken said in a statement. "Both considerations can be addressed with this new time frame. It is based on key findings and solid data, and we are comfortable in this adjustment of the quarantine period."
The Jasper County Health Department also plans to follow the CDC's guidance and is looking for additional clarification from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which is currently reviewing the new guidelines to determine if any modifications are necessary based on state COVID-19 data and trends, said Tony Moehr, the county's health director.
"We're trying to figure out our process as to how we can implement this," he said.
Larry Bergner, director of the Newton County Health Department, said the county shifted to the new policy on Thursday, anticipating that the state health department would continue letting counties determine their own policies.
"The state should have some guidelines by 5 p.m. (Friday)," Bergner said. "If the state comes out with an earth-shattering change, then we'll go to that on Monday, but I don't foresee that. I think the state will continue to leave it to the local level."
Although the new guidelines lower a quarantine to seven days if an asymptomatic person gets a negative test, Bergner encouraged people to get tested only if they have symptoms to avoid a strain on testing supplies.
"If you are an essential worker, you are already able to go to work as a close contact," Bergner said. "I would want our citizens to save testing supplies for those showing symptoms. If they have an employer demanding a negative test, we can also deal with those."
Nationwide records
The revised quarantine guidelines come as the U.S. reaches new daily COVID-19 records. New cases have topped 200,000 per day, with more than 3,100 daily deaths and 100,000 hospitalizations, according to figures released Thursday.
The U.S. recorded 3,157 deaths on Wednesday, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than the number of people killed on 9/11. It shattered the old mark of 2,603, set on April 15, when the New York metropolitan area was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.
The number of people hospitalized doubled in the past month, and confirmed daily cases climbed over 200,000 for the second time in less than a week.
The U.S. leads the world with nearly 14 million confirmed cases and more than 273,000 deaths.
Missouri's seven-day positivity rate stood at 20.4% as of Thursday, with 18,437 new cases and 98 new deaths added in the past week, according to the state dashboard. Additionally, 2,758 COVID-19 patients were in Missouri hospitals, 659 of whom were in an intensive care unit.
Digital Editor Joe Hadsall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
