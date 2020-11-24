CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage City Council has called a special meeting for 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a proposed ordinance mandating the wearing of masks in public in town.
Mayor Dan Rife said the ordinance is similar to the ordinance that was voted down by the council in July on a 5-5 tie vote, with Rife casting the deciding vote against.
The ordinance calls for masks to be worn by anyone older than 6 “in public indoor spaces, where social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be achieved with persons outside their immediate family, household or party, unless dining at which time masks may be removed at the dining table.”
The ordinance includes exceptions for people exercising or in hot rooms where masks might hinder breathing. People with certain medical conditions would be excluded.
It says enforcement “shall focus first on educating and working to promote the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.”
“A person or business shall be notified of the provisions of this ordinance and will be provided an opportunity to explain an exception, followed by a warning, and a civil citation only if necessary,” the proposal reads.
Violation of the code is punishable of a fine of up to $500 at the municipal court’s discretion.
The ordinance states “violation of any provision of the order may result in the suspension or revocation of the certificate of occupancy and/or business license for the offending business or concern.”
Businesses, according to the proposal, have the right to refuse service for failure to comply if a person does not have a condition that the ordinance calls an exception.
If passed, the ordinance has an emergency clause and would take effect immediately.
The ordinance concludes with the statement that it should become effective immediately because face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially when people gather in large public spaces.
Rife said three council members specifically asked for the ordinance to be brought to its regular council meeting on Tuesday, but he had to decline because it couldn’t be added to the agenda in time to give 24 hours' notice to the public.
“We’ve got procedures and policies in place as to how those kinds of things work,” Rife said. “So part of what we’re going to do (Wednesday), we’ll need to suspend those guidelines to run it through as an emergency ordinance. That needed to be done in a meeting, and that’s as quick as we could get one put together and give proper notice.”
Elsewhere
The Neosho City Council has placed COVID-19 discussions on the agenda for its next regular meeting, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. The agenda item does not cite anything specific about masks.
