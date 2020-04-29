Members of the Joplin City Council dispensed Wednesday night with a restriction in the city’s COVID-19 recovery plan to limit the number of customers that could be served in restaurant dining rooms based on objections they received about that part of the plan.
Many of the restrictions imposed by the city’s April 6 stay-at-home order will be loosened Monday when the recovery plan goes into effect with a handful of changes made by the council.
Those capacity restrictions took up a large part of a two-hour discussion at Wednesday night’s special meeting about the staff-written plan.
The plan called for restaurants and other businesses to reopen at 25% of the capacity set for them by fire codes.
But the section that applies to restaurants was more restrictive than the reopening plan introduced Friday by Gov. Mike Parson for the state. That plan does not set a capacity limit but instead requires restaurants to use social distancing restrictions that keep people 6 feet apart. It also set a per-table limit of 10 people. Joplin’s plan favored a smaller number, six, at tables.
Council member Phil Stinnett brought up the restaurant issue. He said that a large restaurant could have 120 customers using social distancing versus 75 under the proposed capacity restrictions. That diminishes revenue for a large restaurant but could prevent a small one from reopening, he said.
Dan Pekarek, the city’s health department director, said city staff gave it a lot of thought. They recommended the capacity limit because “we tried to apply something was uniform through all categories (of establishments).”
“In my mind that doesn’t work because there’s a difference between big and small,” Stinnett said. “I don’t think we can look at everybody the same. I hope if we’re doing it, we’re doing it right. I hope it doesn’t come back to bite us.”
City Attorney Peter Edwards said the staff members provided their best guidance, but the council could make changes.
“This is our one opportunity tonight,” Mayor Gary Shaw said. “This is what our purpose is tonight to get this where we want it to be.”
Stinnett asked Patrick Tuttle, the director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, what he had heard from restaurants regarding the restrictions.
Tuttle said those who contacted him wanted at least 50% capacity or they wanted the social distancing requirements like the state plan. He said the difference in a 1,000-square-foot restaurant meant 16 diners could be seated using the proposed city capacity restriction versus 36 with social distancing instead.
Council member Melodee Colbert-Kean, who owns a small restaurant, said that cutting capacity in a small place could prevent a restaurant operator from meeting the employment requirements of their Paycheck Protection Plan loan obtained through the federal stimulus act to help employers keep people working through the virus emergency. Employers will have to demonstrate whether they kept their employment numbers the same in order for the loan to be forgiven.
Stinnett made a motion to change the city’s restaurant restrictions to mirror the state’s. The motion failed with five “no” votes and four “yes” votes.
Stinnett proposed a new motion keeping the social distancing standard but with a table limit of six rather than 10. That motion passed 5-4. Those who voted in favor were Stinnett, Ryan Stanley, Diane Reid-Adams, Melodee Colbert-Kean and Keenan Cortez. Stanley had said he favored the smaller table numbers.
The council also agreed to a motion by Stanley to change a requirement that residents wear protective face masks in public settings and instead encourage wearing masks.
Diane Reid-Adams said she had seen some large crowds at some big-box stores, and she wanted to know how the city would enforce the plan’s requirements if there were violations.
She was told that the city will notify businesses of their capacity requirements.
“If we see some serious, gross violations of that, we will go talk to them about that,” Pekarek said.
The city attorney said another violation would result in a cease-and-desist letter and a third could result in a citation.
There is an exception in the social distancing limits of the policy for funerals. More than 10 may attend, but city officials will encourage people to keep the number as low as possible.
