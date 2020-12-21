CVS Health plans to administer about 100,000 coronavirus vaccinations next week at Missouri long-term care centers as the vaccination rollout expands beyond health care workers, the company said Monday.
The pharmacy chain will vaccinate residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care homes across the U.S. The first of those vaccinations have already begun, but Missouri facilities will see their first vaccinations starting Monday, CVS Health spokesman Charlie Rice-Minoso said.
CVS and its competitor, Walgreens, are assisting with the inoculations at nursing and other long-term care homes. Walgreens didn’t immediately reply to a Monday email seeking further information about that company’s plan in Missouri.
Health care workers were the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Nursing homes were next on the list because the virus has killed more than 110,000 people at long-term care sites nationwide, including about half of the 4,947 people who have died of the disease in Missouri.
CVS said vaccinations at nursing homes should be completed in about three months.
The announcement comes as nursing homes nationwide experience the worst outbreak of new cases and deaths since the spring.
A report issued Monday by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living shows a record 21,763 COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes and 3,603 deaths of nursing home residents during the week ending Nov. 29, the latest week for which data was available. Those are the highest numbers since the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services started tracking nursing home cases and deaths at the end of May.
Meanwhile, nursing homes are preparing for the vaccine rollout.
Officials at Americare, which operates assisted living and skilled nursing homes in Missouri, Kansas and other states, are working to ensure each of their locations is ready for vaccines, and the company is partnering with both CVS and Walgreens for distribution. Americare-operated homes are in locations including Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Neosho; its Baxter Springs, Kansas, location, Quaker Hill, was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in the fall that resulted in dozens of resident and employee infections and five deaths.
“We are approaching the vaccine availability and administration with a proactive level of preparation and communication as well,” said Clay Crosson, president and chief operating officer for Americare, in a statement. “We want to make sure everyone has all of the information required and that each facility is in a state of readiness.”
Vaccine availability
CVS said it plans to provide vaccines at each of its locations once they are available to everyone. Appointments will be necessary. The company said it hopes to administer about 20 million shots per month. It isn’t clear when those vaccinations will begin, but Missouri’s health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said he expects general public vaccinations to start by April.
Meanwhile, some Missouri facilities have already begun vaccinating people with the newly approved Moderna vaccine, state health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said. Citing “some volatility in the supply shipments,” she declined to estimate how many doses of that vaccine will be administered this year.
The Joplin Health Department said Monday it will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state of Missouri for local vaccine distribution.
“At this point, COVID vaccine supply is very limited,” health director Ryan Talken said in a statement. “The state has established a tiered system that dictates when specific groups of people will be targeted with the vaccine. Initially, patient-facing health care workers and long-term care residents are given priority for receiving initial doses of the vaccine. As more doses and more vaccines become available, vaccine efforts will be expanded to other priority groups, including those over the age of 65 and essential workers. Additionally, more vaccinator providers will be available in the community including physician offices, pharmacies, clinics and health departments.”
The speed at which distribution will move through those phases will be determined by the number of vaccines available and how fast they are able to administered, he said.
