A waiver extension granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture means that all Joplin students, including those who are attending virtual classes, are eligible for free meals through Dec. 31, or until available funding runs out.
The Joplin School District announced the extension of the federally subsidized free meals program on Wednesday. The program is open to all students 18 and younger, even if they are not a registered Joplin student.
"I've been in (the food service business) for 25 years now and have never seen free lunch for everybody," said Rick Kenkel, director of food and nutrition services for the school district. "I think there are a lot of families that still haven't gotten back into the full swing of things, so I hope it's a huge benefit to those families."
A free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. weekdays in the curbside pickup line on the Grand Avenue side of Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.
"That's when we have staffing to distribute those meals," Kenkel said. "And we're trying to be protective of our in-school students as well by not allowing visitors into the building, so we thought the center of town, Joplin High School, was the easiest location to continue our curbside feeding."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced at the end of last month that it would extend flexibility through the end of 2020 to summer meal program operators such as the Joplin School District, allowing them to continue serving free meals to all children through the fall. The move is designed to ensure that children have access to nutritious food as the country continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children — whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually — so they are fed and ready to learn, even in new and ever-changing learning environments," said Sonny Perdue, the USDA secretary, in a statement.
In the meantime, eligible Joplin families are urged to fill out their applications for free and reduced-rate lunches. Kenkel said some federal funding for the school district is tied to those applications, and families will otherwise resume paying for school meals in January after the current extension ends.
Applications may be completed online at www.schoolcafe.com, or a paper copy may be picked up at the child’s school.
Details: 417-625-5315.
