More than 50 professional medical societies and organizations are calling for health care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated, although it appears there won’t be any immediate change to policies in Southwest Missouri.
The joint statement, released Monday, was signed by groups including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Nursing Association and the Infectious Diseases Society of America. It comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, fueled by the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and large numbers of unvaccinated residents.
“Health care workers have an ethical duty to put patients’ health and well-being first, and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is integral to that duty,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, who organized the statement. “Employer vaccine mandates are effective and lifesaving, and they are especially appropriate in health care and long-term care settings. No patient should have to worry that they could become infected by one of their care providers, and no provider should put their patient at risk.”
Health care workers have been vaccinated at rates well above that of the general public, particularly in Southwest Missouri, where vaccination rates are among the worst in the state. But at the end of May, an average of 1-in-4 hospital workers still had not been vaccinated, according to the American College of Physicians. If implemented, the vaccination mandate would cover an estimated 17 million health care workers.
The statement notes that although some individuals would remain unvaccinated for medical reasons, many health care employers already require employee vaccinations, including those for influenza, hepatitis B and pertussis.
COVID-19 vaccinations are already mandatory at Mercy hospitals and clinics, where officials earlier this month said employees would be required to get the vaccine by Sept. 30. At the time of that announcement, about 75% of Mercy employees across the Midwest were vaccinated, according to a spokeswoman. Employees not approved for a religious or medical exemption would face disciplinary action including termination, she said.
Freeman Health System will continue to monitor COVID-19 in its facilities and the community, said Paula Baker, president and CEO.
"Our policy remains that we are not mandating the vaccine for our employees at this time, although we are strongly encouraging our employees and the general public to get the vaccination. I am very proud of the Freeman team and the fact that they are choosing to receive the vaccine based on their concern for everyone around them rather than mandated compliance. We know that nearly all new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths occur with unvaccinated individuals," Baker said in a statement. "Freeman Health System is enforcing our mask-wearing policy and restricted visitor guidelines for everyone’s health and well-being. Our employees in direct health care wear masks as required by OSHA and CDC guidelines, which require masks whether vaccinated or not."
CoxHealth, a Springfield-based health system with hospitals in Lamar, Monett and Branson, said in a statement Monday it would not require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.
“We believe the vaccines currently available ... are safe and effective, which is proven by our firsthand experience. We have given more than 100,000 doses and only had one person require hospitalization for vaccination. The effectiveness has also been seen through the fact that the vast majority of patients hospitalized for COVID pneumonia with us have been unvaccinated. At last note, that was around 97%,” the health system said in a statement.
“Despite these facts, we know that some may still be hesitant to be vaccinated due to their availability under FDA Emergency Use Authorization,” the CoxHealth statement continued. “When EUA is removed, which we believe may happen soon, we may implement mandatory vaccination for all employees. Our physician leaders agree that vaccines are safe and effective, and will be the factor that halts this tragic pandemic in our communities.”
A spokesperson for Integris Health, which has hospitals in Grove and Miami in Northeast Oklahoma, said the health system has not made the decision to make a COVID-19 vaccine a requirement for work.
"That does not mean we won't make that decision in the near or distant future. We have been having thoughtful and active discussions about this topic for many weeks," the spokesperson said in a statement. "It is likely when the vaccines receive full FDA approval, Integris Health will take a similar approach to COVID as we do the seasonal flu. For many years, we have required caregivers and providers to be vaccinated for the seasonal flu. For those who have documented medical or religious reasons, exceptions may be granted. But for now, we strongly encourage our providers and caregivers to receive the COVID vaccine."
Vaccination mandates are gaining traction across the country.
The Houston Methodist Hospital system in Texas was among the first in the country to require staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. It suspended 178 employees over their refusal to get vaccinated, and a federal judge last month threw out a subsequent lawsuit filed by those employees, ruling that making vaccinations a condition of employment was not coercion.
The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines. and the state of California and New York City announced Monday that they would require all government employees to get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing.
