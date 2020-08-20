GROVE, Okla. — Officials at the Grove School District moved all instruction online this week after two students and two teachers tested positive for COVID-19, and several other students and staff were placed in quarantine.
The shift to remote learning was originally to be in effect until Aug. 31 because of initial difficulties in contact tracing. But Superintendent Pat Dodson said Thursday that successful contact tracing through reviewing security footage of the schools had limited the spread, thereby enabling students to return to in-person classes on Monday. Extracurricular activities will resume Saturday.
"I want to thank you all for your patience and understanding as we navigate through these uncharted waters," Dodson said in a statement posted to the district's Facebook page. "I assure you that my focus and priority will always be to keep our students and staff safe. I ask that you all please assist us by wearing face covers to minimize the COVID spread and help us keep our kids in school."
