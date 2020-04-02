The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday confirmed its sixth and seventh cases of COVID-19.
One patient was identified as a person in his or her 50s who had traveled outside of the United States. The other was identified as a teenager who also had traveled outside the country.
Health department staff are notifying people who have had contact with the patients.
The total number of cases confirmed in Jasper County is now eight — seven from outside the city of Joplin, as reported by the Jasper County Health Department, and one from inside the city of Joplin, as reported by the Joplin Health Department.
