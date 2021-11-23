Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 3:40 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday reported three additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 240.
The residents were women in their 80s and 90s and a man in his 60s, health officials said.
JOPLIN, MO - Karla D. Cooper, 57, a manager for GI Sportz, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. Memorial visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.