CARTHAGE, Mo — The Jasper County Health Department has reported three more deaths resulting from COVID-19, bringing the county's total to four.
Two patients — males aged 77 and 78 years old — were residents at Carthage Health and Rehab. According to a statement from the department, COVID-19 was "a significant condition contributing to these deaths."
The management of the care center has been working with the department and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for Long Term Care, according to the statement. All staff members and residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and the center continues to be monitored "closely."
The third death is a Jasper County male in his 60s who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15, said Tony Moehr, director of the department. He lives in the Carthage area and is believed to have died at home.
The total of four deaths for the county does not include 15 reported by the city of Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.