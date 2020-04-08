Joplin may see an increase in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks, but city officials said Wednesday that social distancing efforts by residents seem to be paying off by keeping case numbers down.
"I'm happy to say that I met earlier today with the health director, Mr. (Dan) Pekarek, and that we have no new cases in Joplin, so what you're doing is working, and I encourage you to do that," Mayor Gary Shaw said in a briefing Wednesday morning at City Hall.
There have been two confirmed cases involving residents inside Joplin city limits since March 23. A stay-at-home order went into effect early Monday in order to close nonessential businesses and to emphasize that residents stay in as much as possible as the nation, including Missouri, braces for a peak in the pandemic wave expected to come by mid-April.
Pekarek said to residents, "Let's keep doing those things we know we need do to prevent the spread of the disease," such as washing hands often with soap and water, covering a cough, washing or disinfecting countertops and door handles, and following social distancing practices.
Freeman Hospital has admitted no new cases this week, which Paula Baker, president and CEO, called “fantastic news” at a briefing Wednesday.
The COVID-19 call center, operated jointly by Freeman and Mercy Hospital Joplin, had 122 callers Tuesday. Baker said a full schedule of testing will be done Thursday. Mercy had no new cases as of Wednesday morning, spokesman Jordan Larimore said.
Pekarek urged residents to continue with social distancing precautions that involve limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and staying at least 6 feet away from other people as well as staying home except for necessary outings. "We do believe social distancing is helping to blunt that rise in cases," he said.
He also asked that residents assist older family members or neighbors with things like grocery shopping so they do not have to go out.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday that the chamber has received some of the protective masks ordered and distributed them Wednesday to senior living centers and those who care for the homeless such as Watered Gardens. He said more masks are expected to arrive soon. Some will be available to the public.
City Manager Nick Edwards also encouraged residents to continue with precautions.
"I know that there are cities around the country that are going to have a difficult day, but there is plenty of information to suggest that a bright future is ahead for us with plenty of reasons to be optimistic," Edwards said. "It's important for the Joplin community to continue to be vigilant and not end the race before crossing the finish line."
