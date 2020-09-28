A veteran of the Joplin Health Department has been named to head the city operation.
Ryan Talken, who has been the assistant director for 10 years, will take the helm. Talken has worked at the department 18 years.
The announcement of his promotion by City Manager Nick Edwards was made at a City Hall briefing on Monday morning by his mentor, Dan Pekarek. Pekarek now will step full time into the role of assistant city manager after having served as interim city manager for a year.
Talken worked for the department as an epidemiology specialist and head of the environmental health and epidemiology division before he was promoted to the assistant director. Additionally, Talken has three years of experience in the private sector and with the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from Northwest Missouri State University. He is currently completing his master’s degree in public health from Missouri State University.
Talken has essentially managed the health department for a year while Pekarek assumed city management duties, Pekarek said. "For the last several months he has been the operations manager for all of the COVID-related activities at the health department," Pekarek said.
"He has a wealth of experience he brings to the table from his many years with the department," Pekarek said. "I can't say enough about Ryan." He is respected in the community for that work, Pekarek said. "I do look forward to seeing what Ryan can bring to the community in new ideas, fresh ideas."
He also turned the reporting duties for the city's COVID-19 case counts over to Talken on Monday.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to serve the citizens of Joplin as the new health director," Talken said. He expressed gratitude to Pekarek for his years of leadership. "He's been a great role model. He's been a great teacher over the years."
Pekarek worked at the department 34 years.
"I'm excited for the opportunity and excited for what the future holds," Talken said.
Talken then reported on the status of COVID-19 cases in Joplin. As of Sunday, the number of active cases was 160, he said.
"The hospitals are remaining steady" in the number of virus patients they are treating. There were 47 hospitalized, nine of those Joplin residents. A 25th Joplin resident died of COVID-19 over the weekend, he said.
"Active cases are leveling off," Talken said. "We have a slight reduction. Let's hope that trend continues. It is a little early to say it's an actual trend, but it is a little bit of positive news."
The city's average number of new cases per day has been 26 over the last 14 days, down from a peak Sept. 21 of 30 cases. "That reduction is very small, but it is still a reduction. So let's hope we continue to go down that pathway."
The largest number of cases per age group being seen in people 20 to 29 years old. The next two largest categories of those who have contracted the virus are those ages 10 to 19 and those ages 30 to 39, Talken said.
Causes of infection are often unknown, but spread among schoolchildren in kindergarten through 12th grade is a factor, the health director reported. Long-term care facilities also are part of the spread.
The current positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is about 17%, he said.
"We ask you to stay vigilant," Talken said. "We're not out of this by any means. I know everybody is getting fatigued, everybody is getting tired. But as you can see by our numbers and our hospitalizations, we are still in the thick of it."
He asked residents to continue to take the precautions. "If you are sick, stay home," he said. "If you don't feel well, seek a test. Continue to wear those masks. I'm seeing more and more of that in the retail stores."
