Joplin's mask order will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Mayor Ryan Stanley announced Thursday.
The ordinance requires the wearing of a cloth face covering over the nose and mouth or face shield inside public buildings and businesses, in public transportation vehicles, and outside when people other than family members are present and social distancing is not possible. It also requires that businesses and any place where the public is admitted post a sign that masks must be worn inside.
It went into effect Nov. 20, 2020, on a 6-3 vote from the Joplin City Council, which was responding to a letter received from area health authorities asking for the requirement.
“The expiration of this ordinance lifts the requirement that citizens must wear masks in public or at businesses that do not require it,” Stanley said in a statement. “Although the mandate has been removed, everyone is still encouraged to practice safe measures that we’ve been doing throughout this past year. Our community has continued to monitor and adjust their personal practices during the pandemic. We appreciate their diligence and support in taking these steps for the good of the community.”
Even after the ordinance expires, businesses may continue to establish their own guidelines, city officials said. Others, including the Joplin Regional Airport and Joplin's transportation services, may continue to be directed by a federal agency or their corporation’s policies during the pandemic.
Joplin previously had imposed a mandate in July and allowed it to expire in August of last year.
The city remains in Phase 2, Step 4, of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan. This phase, which has been active since August, removed occupancy limitations for businesses, restaurants, places of worship, theaters and other venues while also promoting social distancing and other strategies for which health care leaders have advocated.
The City Council will discuss the plan with representatives of the Joplin Health Department at a meeting on Monday.
COVID-19 cases have been trending downward across the city and the state in recent weeks.
As of Thursday afternoon, the city's COVID-19 dashboard reported 50 active cases and 24 patients, including six Joplin residents, who were hospitalized in Joplin with COVID-19. Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, reported last week that the seven-day average of cases for the city was at 7.43 per day, compared with 43 per day recorded after the holidays and an all-time high of 52 per day.
