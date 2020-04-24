Joplin city officials are working on a plan to roll back stay-at-home restrictions and allow for the reopening of businesses in stages.
City Manager Nick Edwards said Friday at a City Hall briefing that the city health department and its director, Dan Pekarek, "are putting in a lot of hours reviewing all the suggested guidelines that are out there about how to reopen."
The health director said Joplin's rebound will likely have some phased-in components.
"We have been watching for or looking for guidance, whether it be from the federal government or the state, or other organizations that are looking at this issue on how to reopen and do it safely," he said.
City officials are waiting to see what Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan holds for reopening the state. Both state and Joplin stay-at-home orders are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Parson said Friday that details of the state plan will be released next week. That plan will provide guidelines for the opening of small and large businesses and retail manufacturing, and address such things as attending religious services, weddings and youth sports events along with a process outlined by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for high school graduations. Personal care services such as salons and gyms can resume business May 4, he said.
Some communities will be able to open before those where the spread of the COVID-19 virus is more severe. However, local and county officials are free to make decisions they believe are in the best interest of their communities, the governor said.
In Joplin's case, there have been no new confirmed cases in recent days, Pekarek said. Joplin has had seven cases, and all are out of isolation. Jasper County has monitored 16 confirmed cases, and Newton County has had 10.
Freeman Hospital West and Mercy Hospital Joplin each have one patient hospitalized for treatment of the illness. In all, Mercy has had 11 patients admitted and since discharged, a spokesman said.
The Joplin COVID-19 Call Center received 66 calls on Thursday — "still a low number," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System.
Pekarek said he believes many people may be ready for the stay-at-home order to be relaxed and for businesses to return.
"I think by and large people are ready," he said. "I think there is going to be some concern about doing things and getting out. That's to be expected. We want to do it in a safe fashion."
Social-distancing requirements will remain in place for a period. There also will be protection for at-risk individuals.
Mayor Gary Shaw said that because people staying home has been working for the Joplin area, "we probably will ease back," allowing activities to resume in steps and watching to see whether the number of cases rises or not. If that's successful, we'll do a little bit more and then a little bit more, until we get back to normal."
"I think that we're ready, and it will be good for us to begin this program," he said of the reopening.
He said the plans will be reviewed by City Council members and will be subject to the approval of the panel.
