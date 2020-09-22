For the second consecutive month, the Joplin Board of Education didn't approve parameters by which students at Joplin High School could return to a traditional, five-day-a-week schedule.
The vote essentially "maintains the status quo," according to board President Sharrock Dermott, at the high school, which has been operating on a split schedule since classes began on Aug. 24. Administrators, including the high school principal, have said the schedule was necessary to allow students, teachers and staff to maintain social distancing guidelines.
"By not passing (the criteria), we're as we are (currently), and I think as a board we'll continue to discuss the criteria to get kids back in school five days a week," Dermott said shortly after the meeting.
The criteria proposed by school district officials failed Tuesday by a 4-3 vote, with board members Lori Musser, Michael Joseph and Debbie Fort supporting them, and Derek Gander, Brent Jordan, Jeff Koch and Dermott opposing them.
Under a proposal from the administration, a set of five criteria would have had to be met in order for JHS to return to classes on a daily basis. The criteria were:
• Daily positive cases are below 1% of the total building population for 14 consecutive days.
• The overall district and JHS trend of positive cases is flat or declining during the same 14-day period.
• Cases in the city of Joplin, as reported by the Joplin Health Department, are in line with "yellow" or "green" categories under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The two categories describe low to moderate risk of transmission of COVID-19 in schools; full descriptions are available at cdc.gov.
• Substitute teacher fill rates are adequate to cover faculty COVID-related absences without doubling classrooms.
• Local COVID-related hospital occupancy, as reported by the city, is below 40 people.
Debate
In recommending the criteria, district officials noted that COVID-19 is an "ever-evolving" situation.
"My goal is to have school consistently, something parents can plan for and count on with some predictability," Superintendent Melinda Moss said. "My goal is for us to not have to shut down and go virtual for two weeks and have students coming in and out of quarantine all the time, and so far we're achieving that goal."
Some board members echoed those concerns, noting that bringing all students and faculty back into the high school prematurely could cause cases to increase and, potentially, the school to shift to a fully remote educational schedule on at least a temporary basis.
"The whole idea is we want to be able to stay in school," Joseph said.
Others wanted more clarity in the criteria, with definitions attached to them. For example, Jordan said he wanted a definition for "adequate" in the criterion referring to substitute teacher fill rates, which were often a challenge even before the pandemic.
"I was led to believe that we're going to create a rubric that defines or outlines what it will look like" to return to JHS, he said. "And if we can't answer that, this isn't a very good rubric."
What happens next?
Dermott said his vote against the proposal was largely in response to the split vote of the board. As the last of seven votes on the board, he said he saw the 3-3 split and decided that he wouldn't support a proposal that was so divisive.
"I'm hoping we adopt a reentry plan that provides greater consensus among our board," he said.
Moss said the vote means "things stay the same" for now at Joplin High School.
"It does not mean we won't continue to watch and track that data," she said. "It just means we do not have a hard and fast equation that would dictate (a return to a traditional schedule)."
