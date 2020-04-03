The Joplin mayor has signed a stay-at-home ordinance that goes into effect Monday.
The ordinance defines essential businesses that can stay open as health providers, food and grocery sellers, child care services, agriculture, building supply and hardware stores, laundries, railroads, services that deliver food and restaurants, providing delivery or carryout, among others.
The city has released a list of FAQs about the order, which can be read here.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.