Joplin's stay-at-home ordinance has been extended until April 24 for the protection of residents and to align with the state's order, Mayor Gary Shaw said Wednesday.
He said when Joplin issued its order April 3, Gov. Mike Parson announced a similar state order a few hours later that was to be in force longer. By extending the local order now, the city can reevaluate next week and see what the state intends to do with its timeline to emerge from the precautions.
"What we're dealing with is serious, and we are taking it serious," the mayor said of the COVID-19 health emergency. "We are not trying to find ways to put hardships on people. We're trying to find ways to keep us all safe and get through this. And we're doing well at that, and I want to thank you all for doing that."
He said that "every day we are getting closer to ending this."
COVID cases
The city's health director, Dan Pekarek, said COVID-19 cases have gradually increased in the area.
"The next week, week and a half or two weeks will tell us whether we are approaching a peak or have passed the peak" of virus spread, he said.
Joplin has had six confirmed positive cases; three of those people have since recovered and three are still in isolation. But there have been no new Joplin cases since Monday, he said. There have been 15 cases in Jasper County and nine in Newton County.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said the health community had "some really positive statistics” to report Wednesday. The previous day, the COVID-19 Call Center received 122 calls from people checking their symptoms to determine if they should be tested for the virus.
"We were around 250 calls a day. So that 122 number tells me that fewer people are feeling the symptoms of COVID and the need to come have that checked out. So I think that’s a very good sign that we are being successful at flattening that curve," she said.
Freeman has had 10 positive cases come through its hospitals, clinics and urgent care system and six that were confirmed in the drive-thru associated with the call center. There were no new positive cases on Tuesday, she said.
Library services
Library director Jeana Gockley said that although the library building is closed temporarily, there are still a number of library materials available online. Those include e-books and audio books, movies, music, newspapers, magazines and a variety of learning resources. They are available at joplinlibrary.org by clicking on the "What we offer" tab at the top of the page.
There also is a "Featured e-Resources" tab on the page that provides links to a database called Overdrive, which allows people to download e-books and e-audiobooks. A new offering is Hoopla. Last month the library checked out more than 4,000 resources through those two sources, "and this month we are well on our way" to that number again, Gockley said.
All resources can be accessed with a library card. Those who do not have a card already can still register for a temporary, one-day card online. Cards are free to Joplin residents and property owners. That is because the library is supported by property taxes. Those outside the library district may obtain a card for $50 a year or $12.50 a quarter.
People who checked out materials that became due for return while the library has been closed can return them after the library's book drop reopens with no overdue charges, Gockley said.
Chamber assistance
Members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce have been delivering snacks to health care workers from pallets donated by area businesses, President Toby Teeter said.
Protective masks are being distributed to police and sheriff's departments, home health care and community support workers. Essential businesses may obtain masks for workers by email at info@joplinchamber.com.
Teeter said the chamber is working with businesses that have closed because of the pandemic so that they can come back stronger. The chamber also is working with entrepreneurs to get up and running.
There is space available to startups at the chamber incubator, he said.
