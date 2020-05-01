Joplin's businesses and restaurants are not alone in reopening on Monday as part of city and state COVID-19 recovery plans.
City Hall and some Joplin services will be back on track after having been temporarily closed during the health emergency, officials said at a city briefing Friday.
The Sunshine Lamp trolley service and MAPS will reopen on Monday. The transportation services will be in operation, but buses will be operated with limits on the number of riders per trip in order to provide room for social distancing on the vehicles, said David Hertzberg, public works director.
It may look like there is room on some buses when there isn't because of the social distancing requirements, "so please be patient as we try to phase this in in a safe process," he said.
Drivers will sanitize the vehicles frequently.
The MAPS office will be open and will accept payments in person or by telephone, Hertzberg said. For information on those transportation services, call 417-626-8609.
Joplin's recycling center will reopen Tuesday with regular hours of noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
For now, the operation will be self-serve drop-off with one vehicle admitted at a time because of social distancing safety guidelines.
Customers will wait for their turn to enter in the parking lane on "A" Street facing east. Those who come from the opposite direction will have to circle the block in order to reorient their direction to enter, Hertzberg said. Customers must remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the grounds.
There are some restrictions on the materials that will be accepted as a result of the temporary changes. Acceptable items are glass, aluminum, steel, plastic, cardboard and paper and documents for shredding.
Electronics such as television sets and computer screens will not be accepted at this time. The center also will not accept items for the give-and-take section, household hazardous waste, used cooking oil or any items that require assistance in handling, Hertzberg said.
City Hall will be reopened to the public, although only the north entrance on Sixth Street and the Main Street entrance will be available to the public, said Lynn Onstot, the city's public information officer.
City Hall briefings will be reduced from three per week to one day per week at 11 a.m. Wednesdays, she said. Those are broadcast on the the city's Facebook page.
More testing
Election of City Council members will go forward on June 2. Mayor Gary Shaw said the city has been notified that the state and county intend to go forward and hold elections that were postponed in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been through some trying times, but the best days are ahead of us," the mayor said.
Although the Joplin Health Department was notified Thursday of a new confirmed case of the illness affecting a Joplin resident, all COVID-19 tests taken recently by Freeman Health System facilities have been negative, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman.
"We are continuing to test but (the results) are coming back negative, which is exactly what we all want," Baker said.
There is one virus patient still hospitalized at Freeman, but that person is improving, she said.
The COVID-19 call center operated by Freeman and Mercy hospitals had 60 calls Thursday. Baker said the call center will continue to be operated as long as needed with drive-thru testing that is being conducted on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those scheduled through the call center. It can be reached by calling 417-347-6444.
A second testing site at the Joplin Athletic Complex has been opened by Walmart and eTrueNorth. To obtain an appointment at that site, check for eligibility at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Those who visit the website will be screened to determine if they are eligible for testing. If there is difficulty using the site or with scheduling an appointment, people may call 800-635-8611.
Those authorized for the self-administered tests will be given an appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the drive-thru center at the athletic complex, 3301 W. First St.
People with questions about the virus or the city's reopening plan may email COVID19@joplinmo.org.
