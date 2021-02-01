UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. — Tuesday's vaccine clinic is full, city leaders said. Residents are encouraged to watch for information about future clinics.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience with these first vaccine clinics,” said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department. “With a limited supply and high demand, it is unfortunate we cannot service everyone at this time. We encourage people to check with other health providers, including pharmacies and medical facilities for vaccination opportunities.”
The Joplin Health Department and other community partners will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The clinic is open to individuals in the state's Phase 1A of vaccinations (front line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities), and the first two tiers of Phase 1B (first responders, individuals 65 and older, and adults with additional health concerns). Individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine; those who arrive without an appointment will be turned away.
The city will open its phone line and online scheduling tool beginning at 9:30 a.m. today until the clinic's 250 appointments are full. Register online at joplinmo.org/coronavirus or by calling 417-623-4973.
The clinic will be held on the Missouri Southern State University campus in the storm shelter in the residence hall complex. Parking for the clinic will be in the lot to the west of the building and can be accessed by entering the Criminal Justice Building parking lot from Newman Road.
Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with instructions for their appointment, including a map to help guide them to the storm shelter facility and appropriate parking lot.
Residents also can sign up to receive city news releases to get notifications about future clinics by using the "Notify Me" feature at www.joplinmo.org/list.aspx. Select the "News Flash" option and then the "City News" category. When entering their contact information, they can choose to receive a text or an email.
