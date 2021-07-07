Mercy employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30, the health care system announced Wednesday.
The new requirement comes as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Missouri, health officials said. Cases and hospitalizations have been on a slow and steady increase in the Joplin area for several weeks.
“This decision is about protecting our patients,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin, in a statement. “We’re responsible for keeping our patients safe. It’s the right thing for our co-workers to protect each other. It’s what the Sisters of Mercy, who have served Joplin for almost 125 years, would expect us to do.”
Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccines, which is expected soon. Health officials have said COVID vaccines are safe and have proven effective, with more than 171 million Americans already vaccinated.
“We need to stop the transmission of this virus in our community. We need to protect the people we serve and the co-workers who help us do that,” said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic Joplin, in a statement. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone who serves across Mercy has the life-saving protection the COVID-19 vaccines offer.”
Mercy said it will work with its employees to develop a plan for compliance ahead of the scheduled deadline. About 75% of Mercy employees across the Midwest are vaccinated, according to a spokeswoman.
CoxHealth, a Springfield-based health system with hospitals in Lamar and Monett, currently doesn't require COVID-19 vaccination to be a condition of employment.
"COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be highly efficacious and safe, can save lives, and end this pandemic. We strongly advocate for their use. However, we understand that many in our community are hesitant to become vaccinated, including some employees," CoxHealth said in a statement released through a spokesperson. "It appears likely the emergency use authorization, under which vaccines are currently available, may be removed shortly. A decision on the EUA status will further inform our decision about mandating vaccines, and we are hopeful that those that are hesitant may gain further confidence in the vaccine if full approval is granted. Meanwhile, we continue to follow the most strenuous CDC guidelines to assure we have a safe place to work and receive care."
Mercy isn't the first health care provider in Missouri to require vaccinations for employees. BJC HealthCare, Washington University, St. Luke's Hospital and SSM Health all announced last month that they would institute vaccine requirements, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.