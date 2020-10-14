JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New numbers posted on the Missouri coronavirus dashboard Wednesday after a four-day shutdown show that the state has averaged 1,861 cases a day over the past week.
The total number of cases statewide jumped Wednesday to 148,679, up from 135,651 on Oct. 7. The number of deaths jumped over that span by 184 to 2,420, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The dashboard has been shutdown since showing a massive spike in cases that officials blamed on a “database extract error." On Saturday, the dashboard showed a one-day increase of 5,066 new cases — nearly 3,000 more than the previous one-day high. A day later, the state announced that the new number was faulty and blamed the process of migrating data into the new system.
The agency said in a tweet that it had fixed the error and expressed thanks for the public being patient.
