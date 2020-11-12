NEOSHO, Mo. — Larry Bergner said he doesn't need any of the credit. But already people from across the country, including education officials and senators, have noted him.
"I don't care who gets the credit," said Bergner, director of the Newton County Health Department. "I'm just glad it happened. It will be very beneficial to students."
Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced the state relaxing guidelines used by schools related to quarantining students and staff members who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Under the direction, individuals around someone who tests positive for the virus won't be identified as a close contact, as long as both people wore masks correctly at the time of infection. While the positive-testing patient would be placed in quarantine, the other would not, meaning that student could still attend school.
The direction is similar to Newton County's policy, implemented in late September. Under the county's policy, such students keep the designation of "close contact" but are allowed to attend classes under restrictions: They must wear a face mask until proper social distancing can be observed and must be monitored for symptoms.
The measure was put in place to help throttle the number of student absences created by quarantines and place a priority on in-person instruction in order to fight other problems related to the pandemic, such as malnutrition, depression and domestic violence.
The policy contrasts with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls for close contacts to quarantine for up to 14 days.
The Neosho School District adopted Bergner's approach for a few days in September but reverted back after the state did not support it. Now that the state has switched its guidance, Neosho will likely switch next week, Superintendent Jim Cummins said.
"We are making plans to move that way," Cummins said. "It's on our board meeting agenda already. We'll discuss it fully on Monday, but we are making plans to implement it immediately and get those students in school."
The remaining districts in Newton County — Diamond, East Newton, Seneca and Westview — are already working under the county health director's recommendation. The Joplin School District in a statement said it will immediately follow the new recommendation.
Other schools across the state are not jumping on board. Leaders of schools in Kansas City, St. Louis and St. Louis County dismissed the governor's shift, saying schools should continue to require quarantines for close-contact patients. Missouri Southern State University and the University of Missouri announced that the remainder of classes after a Thanksgiving break would be held online.
Bergner said the policy has worked for Newton County. While the county, like others across the state, is seeing an increased number of infections, schools haven't been a problem source, he said. As of Wednesday the county had active 405 active cases, and he anticipated that number to drop once contact tracers returned from a Wednesday holiday.
"It's in the community that we are seeing a bump," Bergner said. "Our nursing homes and our schools are doing well. The school numbers look good."
Cummins said that the district's positive percentage rate has not exceeded 0.53% of the student population. As of Friday, the Neosho district reported 18 positive cases and 168 in quarantine. The rest of the districts combined on the same day had seven positives and 147 in quarantine, Bergner said.
COVID-19 is surging across the state, with Missouri reporting 4,603 confirmed new cases Thursday, 16 more deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals. The state has cited 225,371 confirmed cases and 3,339 deaths since the pandemic began. The current positivity rate of 22.4% is more than four times the benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization.
Dr. Robert McNab, director of COVID-19 services with Freeman Health System, said the governor's policy recommendation sounded reasonable — it mirrored a process he follows in his practice, where he isn't sure if the patients he sees have tested positive. He wears a mask and procedure gloves when seeing patients, he said. If he finds out that one of those patients tested positive, he monitors for symptoms for 10-14 days while continuing to wear a mask, instead of isolating himself.
"The whole point of masks and social distancing is for us to find the safest way to accomplish the things we need to do in life, whether we go to work, school or the store," McNab said. "The procedure we're talking about is almost exactly the same way I approach most interactions with people when I don't know if they have it or not."
Though Parson said he still opposes a statewide mask requirement, he believes the guidance change "will lead to more schools encouraging proper mask usage, helping to further protect students and educators from the spread of the virus," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
