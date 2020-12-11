With the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine expected to receive approval by the Food and Drug Administration, shots could be available to top priority groups in the coming days.
A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. It has an unverified efficacy rate of 95%. Official approval from the FDA is still pending.
Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the Center for Biologic Evaluation and Research at the FDA, leads the team studying the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Marks released a promising joint statement Friday following this week’s advisory meeting.
“Following yesterday’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization,” Marks and Hahn said in the statement. “The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.”
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said Friday that although situations can change rapidly, the department remains optimistic that the first round of vaccinations could be shipped out by early next week, if approved.
“Based on the vote last night and the advisory committee’s meeting today, and I think they vote on Sunday, I anticipate that we will probably be vaccinating people in Missouri next Thursday,” said Williams.
Missouri is expecting to get nearly 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines this month to cover everyone in the state’s top priority groups, which includes health care workers and staff of long-term care centers, as well as residents of skilled nursing and intermediate care homes.
The vaccine Emergency Use Authorization for Moderna will be considered on Dec. 17. If both vaccines are approved by the FDA, Missouri is scheduled to receive an approximate total of 339,725 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the year.
“We’re going to use the Moderna vaccine — 70,000 doses of that — the week of Dec. 20-26 to start the process of vaccinating our long-term care residents,” said Williams. “We think the Moderna is easier to use.”
Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, has stated the vaccines will be shipped within 24 hours of approval, and he says it is his hope that residents will be receiving vaccinations within 96 hours after shipment.
Williams said Missouri has an agreement with the CDC as well as Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, which have contracted to use mobile teams to vaccinate residents and staff at long-term care centers.
“In one action, we’ll be able to vaccinate two-thirds, if not more, of our long-term care facility population probably starting Dec. 28 and do it very quickly,” he said. “They’ll get the Moderna vaccine through Walgreens and CVS. They activate teams to go out and vaccinate, no matter where you’re at in Missouri.”
Rick Gates, senior vice president of pharmacy and health care of Walgreens, noted, “Over the last five years alone, Walgreens has done about 150,000 off-site clinics to support the communities that we’re in.”
Additionally, John Roberts of CVS Health pointed out, “We have 50,000 trained immunizers at CVS, and they’re ready to go.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
