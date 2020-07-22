Missouri had another record-breaking day on Wednesday, reporting more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases in a single day.
A total of 36,063 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus first struck the state, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. That's an increase of 1,301 confirmed cases compared to Tuesday, the largest single-day increase in cases reported so far.
The state has reported 1,159 total deaths.
It was the second consecutive day of record high numbers for the state. Missouri last set its record for the largest single-day increase on Tuesday, when it announced another 1,138 people were positive for the virus.
A state health department spokeswoman says part of the rise in daily numbers is because of a backlog in processing COVID-19 test data. But state officials, during a news conference on Wednesday, also acknowledged that COVID-19 cases are "trending up."
"We think this represents community transmission, primarily among 20- and 30-year-olds," said Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
State officials for the past few weeks have blamed new cases in the state on young adults. An estimated 30% to 40% of new cases are people in their 20s and 30s, Williams said.
"That's really driving those numbers you're seeing," he said, adding that he didn't wish to "stigmatize" young people. "The message is that we care about them greatly. They are not a high-risk group like 80-year-olds, but we don't want them to get COVID-19."
Although statewide mask orders have been issued in the nearby states of Kansas and Arkansas, Missouri officials on Wednesday continued to resist calls for such an order. Several cities and counties, including Joplin, have implemented their own mask mandates.
"I am not anti-masks, and I'll say that clearly again," Parson said. "What I am is anti-mandates. I don't think it's the state's place to mandate for everybody in the state of Missouri to wear a mask."
When asked about whether he'd advised the governor to issue a statewide mask order, Williams said such a mandate isn't "necessary" because 85 counties in Missouri have had one COVID-19 death or fewer, and about 50 counties have had 30 COVID-19 cases or fewer. He also cited what he believes would be issues with "selective enforcement" of such a mandate.
"To issue a statewide mandate for Worth County (in northwest Missouri, with five confirmed cases) or some of these other counties that have had one case in four months, I think that doesn't lend to people following that, and I don't think it's necessary," Williams said. "...If you're going to put something in place that's a mandate, then you need to enforce it, and that can create more problems than it solves."
Parson instead asked residents to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands regularly.
"As long as we continue to do these things, we will continue to recover," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
