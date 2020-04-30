An eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 is being handled by the Joplin Health Department, officials announced Thursday.
It is the first case reported in Joplin since April 15.
The person affected is an adult who lives within the Jasper County side of Joplin, according to a statement issued by the city of Joplin. The person had not traveled recently, the city said.
Further identifying information is not being released to protect the patient's privacy, the city said.
As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the health department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. Health department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of this individual who were possibly exposed. If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Primary symptoms of those who contract the illness are a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Anyone who has those symptoms should call their health provider before going to a doctor's office or hospital.
A new drive-thru test site, supported by eTrueNorth and Walmart, can provide testing for people with symptoms. Anyone seeking a test should go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to be screened and, if approved, schedule a time to visit the site, located at the Joplin Athletic Complex. The number for the screening call center is 800-635-8611.
In Kansas
Another case of COVID-19 also was confirmed Thursday in Crawford County, Kansas, bringing total cases there to eight.
County health officials said the person is currently isolated at home and isn't hospitalized. A case investigation has been launched by health department staff in order to quarantine all contacts of the individual.
The health department said six of its eight cases are now out of isolation. There also previously was one COVID-19-related death in the county.
