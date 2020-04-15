NEOSHO, Mo. — A request to place tables in two parking spots outside a downtown pizza restaurant resulted in a directive for the city of Neosho to develop guidelines for restaurants seeking to reopen with COVID-19 prevention procedures in place.
John Howsmon, owner of Sam’s Cellar, presented a plan during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Neosho City Council to install a barricade and four tables in two parking spaces along the southwestern edge of the building, located at 101 N. Wood St.
The council responded with a motion for city staff to develop an evaluation procedure that could be used for any restaurant owner with an idea for how to serve customers while complying with social distancing and gathering guidelines. The motion passed 4-0; Mayor William Doubek was absent.
“If this works, maybe it can work for other restaurants,” Mayor Pro Tem Carmin Allen said.
The two parking spaces could hold two picnic tables capable of seating four each, while allowing for 6 feet of space between each table, according to a diagram Howsmon presented to council members. A barricade would separate the tables from traffic flow.
Howsmon said his idea was based on developing an “on-ramp” for rebuilding business once the spread of disease has waned. During Tuesday night’s meeting, he said he was not seeking an immediate approval for his idea but was trying to figure out a way to increase the cost-effectiveness of his restaurant. He has no plans to consider any sort of reopening until at least April 24, the date the Missouri governor’s original order is set to expire.
“We don’t have to do this immediately,” Howsmon said during the meeting. “We can hold off. This is more of a ramp-up strategy.”
Based on a cursory look, it’s a plan that could work, said Larry Bergner, director of the Newton County Health Department. He said he’d like to take a deeper look to make sure he’s not missing important details.
“Sounds to me like on the surface, it could work,” Bergner said. “You’re still getting distancing. Families can sit together, and that would be fine because they would be distanced from other groups.”
Howsmon said before Gov. Mike Parson declared a statewide stay-at-home order, his restaurant sat customers only at every other table, and every third bar seat. That limited his ability to serve customers to the point where he decided it was a better business decision to close.
The plan for using the outdoor seating would be combined with also offering seating at Hubbub, a meeting-space business he owns in the same building.
Allen and other council members wanted to ensure that the restaurant would be able to police its customers from organizing into bigger groups.
“I’m high-risk, with diabetes and heart disease, and this is not a hoax disease,” Allen said. “I have no problem with it, but I want overseeing of it to be strong.”
City Attorney Steven Hays said that while restaurants are classified as nonessential businesses, the governor’s order does not bar such businesses from operating. They must abide by certain social distancing and disease-prevention guidelines, Hays said, according to the order.
“It would have to be supervised pretty well,” Hays said. “They need to make sure we’re not seeing more congregation or people putting tables together.”
During the same meeting, the council agreed to scale back regular meetings to once a month. The council was meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. That means a draft of the guidelines could be about a month away, unless a special meeting is called for evaluation of them.
COVID-19 is caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus and is marked by a fever of more than 100.4, coughing and shortness of breath. The virus is contagious and is believed to spread mainly from person to person.
As part of the White House’s plan to slow the spread of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating or drinking at restaurants, bars or food courts — people should use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options instead.
Any plan for restaurants needs to accommodate 6 feet of separation between patrons, Bergner said. Servers and other workers should take steps such as wearing masks, and surfaces such as tables and doors should be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
As for food preparation, the steps commercial kitchens are required to take for normal operation are already enough to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Bergner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.