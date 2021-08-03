More than 2,000 employees who work for Tyson Foods in Southwest Missouri will need vaccinations in order to keep working for the company.
Tyson announced Tuesday that vaccinations will be required for each of its 120,000 U.S. employees. Office workers will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, and production workers by Nov. 1, said Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods spokesperson. He said around 56,000 Tyson workers have been vaccinated to date.
Tyson has about 1,500 employees at its Noel complex, which includes the plant, freezer and live operations; about 600 workers in Monett; and 5,600 total across Missouri, including its plant in Sedalia. The Noel plant was the site of an outbreak last year as hundreds of workers tested positive for COVID-19. The company, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas, has 12,000 workers in Benton and Washington counties.
“We are certainly the largest U.S. food company to require vaccinations,” Burleson said Tuesday.
The company also announced $200 in what Burleson called “thank you” bonuses for those employees who get vaccinated or who have already been vaccinated.
“We did not take this decision lightly. We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated — today, under half of our team members are,” CEO Donnie King noted in a statement to employees. “We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world.”
King cited new variants of the coronavirus that are more contagious and deadlier, and he noted that hospitals and health care workers have been overwhelmed by the resurgence of the pandemic this summer.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer for Tyson, said in a statement announcing the news.
Burleson said the company to date has spent more than $700 million combating COVID-19.
Shane Miller, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork unit of Tyson Foods, recently testified at a congressional hearing and said those costs include buying masks, face shields and temperature scanners, installing protective barriers and providing onsite testing and vaccinations. That also includes costs associated with worker health and availability, plant downtime, plant sanitization, COVID-19 testing, as well as bonuses the company said it paid to front-line employees. Some of those costs can be partially offset by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act credits.
Tyson has partnered with an independent medical provider to bring medical services on-site, and hired an additional 200 nurses and its first chief medical officer.
“This year, so far, we have invested countless hours educating our team members, in dozens of languages, about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination,” Miller said in a statement. “We have also conducted more than 100 onsite vaccination events at our facilities and partnered with community leaders. To further encourage vaccinations, our team members who accessed their vaccination offsite received four hours of paid leave per dose. In April this year, we also expanded our onsite vaccination efforts to make the families of team members eligible. ...
“Early in the pandemic, when personal protective equipment (PPE) was scarce, we chartered transportation ourselves, so that we could source the PPE more quickly, and better protect team members and their families.”
Tyson is the second large employer in the region to make such an announcement. Walmart announced last week that vaccinations would be required for those who work in its corporate headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Mercy, with hospitals in Springfield, Joplin, Carthage and elsewhere in the region, also is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.